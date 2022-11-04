World Cup 2022: Bulgaria-based striker Bernard Tekpetey shockingly misses out on Ghana provisional squad

Bernard Tekpetey who has been in terrific form this season has shockingly been left out of Ghana’s provisional squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The striker has scored seven goals and assisted two in all competitions which is more than the majority of the attackers on Otto Addo’s 55-man list.

The former Schalke 04 man was confident of making the squad given his excellent form this season but Otto Addo believes those selected are ahead of Tekpetey.

Tekpetey was part of Ghana’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad and has made two appearances for the Black Stars.

The squad will be trimmed to 26 players that will be in Qatar for the World Cup which starts on November 20.

The final list will be submitted to FIFA on November 14, 10 days before Ghana’s first match against Portugal.

The four-time African champions will also play South Korea and Uruguay.