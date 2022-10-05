World Cup: Former Ghana international Hamimu Dramani recalls special goal against USA

Former Ghana international Haminu Dramani says his goal against the United States of America in the 2006 World Cup was his best moment of the tournament.

The 36-year-old was a member of the national team squad for the 2006 edition in Germany and made his mark against the USA, scoring as Ghana advanced to the round of 16.

He revealed how much that goal meant to him on TV3's Countdown Qatar.

“Of course, my most memorable World Cup moment was against the USA. I remember right after the game, Essien was telling me ‘hey this your goal is going to be there forever. So, I remember all those things. It was an amazing feeling,” he said with a smile.

“I remember when he first arrived at the stadium to play our first game. When I felt the grass, I was like ‘wow I’m really going to play on this field'”.

“The world cup means a lot to me. It’s every footballer’s dream to play in the World Cup. It’s a big opportunity for every player to see himself in the World Cup.”

Dramani gained valuable football experience while playing for Red Star Belgrade, Asante Kotoko, and Lokomotiv Moscow, among others.