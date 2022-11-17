World Cup: Ghana coach Addo benches top trio Partey, Kudus and Djiku for Switzerland friendly

Ghana coach Otto Addo has benched Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Alexnader Djiku in the pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland.

The Black Stars coach has decided to experiment with new players while also resting three main men, who are expected to play pivotal roles in the World Cup in Qatar.

Instead of Djiku, Mohammed Salisu starts, with Salis Abdu Samed preferred in midfield and captain Andre Ayew at the number 10 role.

Black Stars are using the game to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, where they are set to face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal. They will play South Korea four days later and then conclude the group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.