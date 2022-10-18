2022 World Cup: Hudson-Odoi could be added to Ghana's squad as talks with GFA continue

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be added to Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup as talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) continue.

The Chelsea winger, who is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, is eager to play for Ghana.

“He (Nketiah) has not committed but Hudson-Odoi could be added as he is still engaging with the GFA,” the source, who asked not be identified, said to Reuters.

Hudson-Odoi's call-up would be a major coup for the Black Stars. The 21-year-old winger made his England debut in 2019 and has since appeared three times for the Three Lions.

However, Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana because he was under the age of 21 when he last played for England.

Ghana have already added former Spain international Inaki Williams and former England under-21 international Tariq Lamptey to their squad. They both made their debuts last month and are expected to be in Qatar.

GFA have been trying to persuade footballers of Ghanaian descent who have previously represented other countries to switch and strengthen their squad for the World Cup, where they are assigned to a difficult Group H and will take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.