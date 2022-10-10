2010 World Cup: Kwesi Nyantakyi 'knelt and begged' for Sulley Muntari's inclusion in Ghana squad

Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has revealed playing a key role in Sulley Muntari's inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

In a recent interview, Nyantakyi said that he knelt and pleaded with Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac to include Muntari in the squad.

Muntari had fallen out of favour with Rajevac, and the Serbian coach had planned to leave the midfielder out of the final squad, but Nyantakyi came to the rescue.

The former AC Milan and Inter star went to South Africa and scored a stunning goal in Ghana's heartbreaking quarter-final loss to Uruguay.

“Yes, in 2010 I did it. I did it twice, not even once,” Nyantakyi, who is serving a football ban, said to Joy Sports.

"I had to kneel for Sulley Muntari to be named in Black Stars for the World Cup," he added.

Muntari was kicked out of the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for gross misconduct.

The 38-year-old was fired after physically assaulting a Black Stars management member, Moses Armah Parker.

He has apologized, but his national team career appears to be over.

Muntari has appeared in 84 games and scored 20 goals.