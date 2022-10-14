World Cup: Nobody should try and influence Otto Addo - Osei Palmer

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Wilfred Osei Palmer has issued a warning against sending the wrong players to the World Cup.

Palmer says coach Otto Add should invite players solely on merit and that no one should try to influence the coach's decisions.

According to Palmer, who was disqualified from running in the 2019 GFA presidential elections, Ghana can reach the semi-finals in Qatar if things are done right.

"Nobody should try and influence the technical team led by [Otto Addo] to take decisions that will be challenged later," he said on Asempa FM.

"The coach will have to come and rationalize why I chose this player and not that player.

"We should be able to make it to the semi-finals, that is if we do the right thing and this is selecting players on merit.

"It is very important for the team if we want the Black Stars to perform," he added.

Ghana, who have been assigned to Group H, will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Doha's Stadium 974.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action against South Korea at Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium.

Ghana will conclude their group stage campaign with a highly anticipated match against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The World Cup will start on November 20.