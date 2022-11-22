GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Portugal defender Nuno Mendes an injury doubt for Ghana clash

Published on: 22 November 2022
PSG defender Nuno Mendes could miss Portugal's opening World Cup game against Ghana due to injury.

Mendes is a doubt for the match on Thursday after missing Portugal's last two training sessions.

The left-back did not train on Tuesday at the request of coach Fernando Santos, who believes Mendes is not fully fit.

The Portugal federation confirmed the news, casting doubt on Mendes' availability to face Ghana. Raphael Guerreiro is an alternative to the youngster.

Ghana's match against Portugal will start at 4 p.m. local time.

