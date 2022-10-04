World Cup: Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for Ghana fans

The 2022 World Cup Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has mandated that every visitor, including Ghanaians, must show proof of a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of departure or a positive rapid antigen test result obtained within 24 hours of arrival.

Many Ghanaians are preparing to travel to Qatar to support Black Stars and according to officials, only results from medical facilities, not tests that you self-administered, will be accepted for the rapid antigen tests.

If visitors do not experience symptoms of Covid-19, no additional testing will be necessary in Qatar.

Visitors aged 18 and above will also be required to download a government-run contact tracing phone application called Ehteraz.

“A green Ehteraz status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of Covid-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” the statement added.

Fans will have to wear masks on public transport but vaccination is not mandatory for the unprecedented influx of 1.2 million visitors expected for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

“Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines,” the statement said.

According to information from the Ministry of Public Health, Qatar has recorded more than 440,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 692 deaths from the virus.

Ghana have been assigned to Group H where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.