World Cup Qualfiers: Congo 1-5 Ghana - How the Black Stars Players fared in comprehensive victory against the Red Devils

Ghana stayed in the hunt to qualify for a fourth successive FIFA World Cup after ruthless finishing gave the Black Stars an impressive 5-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

GHANAsoccernet.com runs the rule over the performance of the Black Stars players as they displayed a five-star performance.

Richard Ofori GOALKEEPER 8/10

Ofori proved doubters wrong by putting up an impeccable show in goal. The Maritzburg new signing produced as many as five top saves with the first coming while the score line goal less and t that certainly awaken the sleeping stars to put five past Congo. But should have done better with Congo goal.

Harrison Afful RIGHT-BACK 7/10

Despite missing the last training in Accra due to a foot injury, the Columbus Crew ace was passed fit on arrival in Brazzaville. He was handed the captain armband and played like a leader. Afful was resolute at the back also offered more to the attack.

Lumor Agbenyenu LEFT-BACK 6/10

Agbenyenu absence was missed in the corresponding fixture and his presence proved crucial for the team. His swiftness and athletism ensured the Congolese suffered using the left back.

Daniel Amartey CENTER-BACK 7/10

Amartey showed great composure at the back in organizing and stamping his authority against Thievy Bifouma and Co. He enjoyed success from start to finish.

Jonathan Mensah CENTER-BACK 6/10

It was an improved performance on last Friday 1-1 draw in Kumasi, but Jonathan still has work to do. At the age of 27, Mensah struggles to keep tabs on pacy strikers and it was evident when Bifouma got the better of him to draw.

Afriyie Acquah MIDFIELDER 7/10

Acquah was rock solid in the middle. He displayed his bravado in marshaling the lines between the defense and the attacking line. He transformed his performance at Torino as he excelled in his favorite club role.

Ebenezer Ofori MIDFIELDER 6/10

Not an impressive performance from the Stuttgart lad considering high standard, he has set for himself over the years. He was slow, perhaps not fully recovering from the trauma of being robbed ahead of the game.

Thomas Partey MIDFIELDER 9/10

The Atletico Madrid man is the form of his life and he continued his scoring exploits by bagging a sensational hat trick. He was there to save Ghana from defeat last Friday with his late goal and on Tuesday, playing in a more attacking role, due to the presence of Acquah and Ofori in the midfield, applied the finishing touches to aid Black Stars to win.

Christian Atsu WINGER 7/10

Atsu pace and trickery was too much for Congolese left side of defence to handle that they allowed more space and time to find his targets in the box. It was one of his runs that led to second goal by Partey.

Thomas Agyepong WINGER 6.0/10

Agyepong was great, causing problems on the right flanks on Congo defence. He was denied a penalty in the first half after he was pushed in the box by his marker.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom STRIKER 8/10

The in-form striker was always at the right place at the right time. He could have easily had a hat trick had he been. His two goals came each half.

