“Would love to”: Chelsea star Callum Hudson Odoi breaks silence on Ghana switch ahead of World Cup

English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi has been left in dilemma over which country to represent with just 27 days to start the World Cup.

The Bayer Leverkusen winger has represented England at senior level, making three appearances for the Three Lions but remains eligible to represent Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi has been reportedly in talks with the Ghana Football Association over a possible nationality switch before the World Cup in Qatar.

However, in his latest interview with the BBC, the 21-year-old failed to admit whether he will be representing the African country or his nation of birth, England, insisting he is focused on his club career.

"Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn't say," he told the BBC.

"At the moment it's more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

"Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus of coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open."

Hudson-Odoi is on loan at the Bundesliga outfit from English giants Chelsea.