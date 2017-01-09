Wrap of pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly matches; Ghana's opponents Egypt, Uganda win

Some countries intensified their Africa Cup of Nations preparations with friendlies over the weekend whilst others are still on the search for friendlies.

On Saturday, Ghana's group opponents Mali lost narrowly to their West African neighbours Burkina Faso in a pre-AFCON fixture.

Jonathan Zongo put the Burkinabes in the lead before Chelsea FC youngster Bertrand Traore doubling scoring.

Mali got themselves back into game with a consolation from Mustapha Yatabare.

Favourites Algeria came from a goal down to beat Mauritania 3-1 on Saturday. The Mauritanians took an early lead from the spot in the first half.

The Desert Foxes lifted their efforts up in the second half with an equalizer from RSC Anderlecht hotshot Soufiane Hanni.

Baghdad Bounedjah put them ahead for the first time in the game before Nabil Ben Taleb finished it off with a 90th minute strike.

Senegal pipped Libya 2-1 on Sunday as they look set for AFCON 2017. Moussa Sow scored a sublime goal to hand the Teranga Lions the lead in the first half.

AFCON 2017's youngest player, Ismaila Sarr made it two for Senegalese early in the second half.

Libya pulled one back before the final whistle.

Crystal Palace's winger Wilfried Zaha made his debut for Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday when they came from behind to win 2-1 against Sweden.

Wilfried Kanon put the ball into his own to aid Sweden go ahead in the first half.

The Ivorians made a quick response two minutes into the second half with an equalizer from midfielder Yao Serge N'guessan.

The former England youth player provided Giovanni Sio an excellent pass to complete the victory.

The Cranes of Uganda, Ghana's group opponents saw off Slovakia in a grand fashion with a 3-1 victory on Sunday in the UAE.

Moses Oloya got the back of the net to put Uganda in the lead very early in the game.

Farouk Miya made it two before the end of the first half.

Skipper Geoffrey Massa got the third goal after Slovakia had pulled one back.

All-time champions, Egypt got their first win against Tunisia since 2002 on Sunday in a pre-AFCON preparatory match.

The first ended goalless with both sides threatening each other.

Zamalek's Marwan Mohsen scored late in the game to give the Pharaohs the win.

Egypt are in Group D alongside Ghana, Uganda and Mali.

Morocco will take on Finland on Monday afternoon whilst the Black Stars will test Uzbekistani giants Bunyodkor on Tuesday in the UAE.

By Nuhu Adams

