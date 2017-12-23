Yahaya Mohammed completes return to Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars have completed the re-signing of striker Yahaya Mohammed on a two-year deal, the club have announced.

As the Ghana Premier League champions, the Fire Boys look to augment their squad for the 2018 CAF Champions League and a league title defence hence the signing of the former OGC Nice forward.

Mohammed is joining Aduana Stars for a second after leaving them for Azam FC in Tanzania two seasons ago.

He scored fifteen goals to help the Dormaa based finish second on the premiership table before leaving the club.

Mohammed became available for possible return to the Ghanaian top-flight after terminating his contract with the Tanzanian giants.

The 29-year old is the fifth signing of the champions after Hafiz Adams, Caleb Amankwah, Justice Anane and Uba Ikama.

