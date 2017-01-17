Yakubu Mohammed, Awudu Nafiu and Abass Mohammed undergo Kotoko medicals

Striker Yakubu Mohammed has undergone medical at Asante Kotoko paving way for his move on a free transfer.

The club's official website on Monday reported the former Raja Casablanca player had his medical examination at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Two other players Abbas Mohammed and Awudu Nafiu had their medicals.

Kotoko have already signed Isaac Quansah, Prince Acquah from Heart of Lions and Kwame Boahene from Medeama.

