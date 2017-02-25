Yaw Preko facing the SACK at Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah

Ghanaian coach Yaw Preko is in line to be fired by Nigeria Premier League side Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah are trapped in the relegation zone after managing just 7 points from 7 games.

Preko was handed the top job at the club after American-Japanese Kenichi Yatsushashi.

But Ubah's start to the campaign has been below expectations and club chairman Chukwumah Ubah has shown a dreaded vote of confidence in him.

We remain focused on the task and targets we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season,” chairman of the club, Chukwumah Ubah told the club’s official website.

“We will not allow ourselves to lose focus of the bigger picture.

“Our eyes are constantly on the ball and all that matters to me right now is focusing on my team."

