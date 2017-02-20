Yaw Preko fails to progress with Ifeanyi Ubah in Confederation Cup after penalty shootout defeat

Ghanaian coach Yaw Preko saw his Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah crush out of the CAF Confederation Cup after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Egyptian side Al Masry.

Ifeanyi Ubah lost 1-0 in Port Said to leave both teams tied at 1-1.

A further seven teams secured passage into the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup as the competition’s preliminary stage wrapped up on Sunday.

Etoile du Congo and Rayon Sports of Rwanda completed comfortable aggregate victories over Racing Micomeseng and Way Salaam respectively, while South Africa’s SuperSport United defeated Madagascar’s Elgeco Plus 2-1 to win the tie by the same score on aggregate.

Nigeria’s Wikki Tourists defeated Sierra Leone’s RSLAF 1-0 in Bauchi, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a surprise 2-1 aggregate defeat, while their compatriots Ifeanyi Ubah went down 1-0 away to Egypt’s Al Masry.

The tie was locked at 1-1 on aggregate, but the North Africans won the penalty shootout to progress.

Another dramatic result was JS Kabylie’s stunning 4-0 win over Liberia’s Monrovia Breweries.

The first leg finished 3-0 in favour of the West Africans, but JSK’s huge victory secured a stunning 4-3 aggregate triumph and one of the greatest comebacks in recent history in the Confed Cup.

Sunday’s seven winners join 13 qualifiers from Friday and Saturday as well as 12 seeded teams in the first round, which will be played on March 10-12 and 17-19.

CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, second leg results

Aggregate score in parenthesis

Sunday 19 February

Racing Micomeseng 0-1 Etoile du Congo (0-3)

Rayon Sports 2-0 Wau Salaam (6-0)

SuperSport United 2-1 Elgeco Plus (2-1)

Wikki Tourists 1-0 RSLAF (1-2)

JS Kabylie 4-0 Monrovia Breweries (4-3)

Al Masry 1-0 Ifeanyi Ubah (1-1 – Al Masry won on penalties)

IR Tanger 1-0 AS Douanes Niamey (3-1)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)