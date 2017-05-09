Yaw Preko leads FC Ifeanyi Ubah to retain Anambra FA Cup

Ghanaian coach Yaw Preko has led FC Ifeanyi Ubah to the 2017 Anambra FA Cup after beating their feeder side Ifeanyi Ubah B 1-0.

The youth team of FC Ifeanyi Ubah proved to be more adventurous as they resisted the senior side in a thrilling encounter.

Ifeanyi Onuigbo was brought in for the senior team in the second half and the substitution paid off as he netted the only goal of the match through a blinder of a shot in the 78th minutes.

This is club's second successive FA Cup triumph after beating Nasarawa 5-4 on penalties to clinch it last season.

This will be Preko’s first trophy for the club after being appointed caretaker coach in December last year.

