Yaw Yeboah: Ghanaian youngster will only decide next destination after the season is over

Ghana and FC Twente midfielder Yaw Yeboah says he will only decide his next club when the season comes to end after being linked with some of the top clubs in Europe.

The 19-year-old is already a Ghana international and has been tipped for greatness by his parent club Manchester City and his national team colleagues.

Yeboah, a few weeks ago was a reported target for FC Porto following a chain of impressive performance in the Dutch league.

“I am looking to end the season a strong note with FC Twente it will be a huge disappointment if I let my head drop,” Yeboah said despite not playing this weekend

“I think I have been involved a lot this season but I am not tired I want to play more and help my team mates.”

The former Ghana U-20 star has played in 20 league games and has returned with two goals and a couple of assists.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)