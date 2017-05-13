Yaw Yeboah set to play his last game for Dutch side FC Twente this weekend

Ghana and FC Twente winger Yaw Yeboah is in line to play his last game for the Dutch side this weekend when they take on Groningen.

Yeboah, 19, joined the side on loan from English giants Manchester City.

The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder will not be seeking contract extension when his loan deal expires in the summer.

The West African sensation is believed to be on the radar of several European clubs and will weigh the best option available.

He has enjoyed a good season playing in 26 league games and scoring 2 goals and 4 assists to his name.

