Yet-to-concede Aduana Stars goalie Joseph Addo delighted hard work is paying off

Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo has put splendid early season form down to hard work.

The former Ghana youth international has been key this term for league leaders Aduana Stars after four matches.

Addo is yet to concede a goal and he believes his hard work is paying off.

''If a goalie concedes less, there is a possibility of your team winning the league,'' the former Kotoko player told Silver FM.

''Stephen Adams is a very good goalkeeper, I decided to double my training sessions to keep up a challenge on him.

''Aduana has set an operation to win its first five matches. We are determined to claim fifteen points in our first five games and that has worked for us in our first two games” he said on the teams splendid performance in their first two which has all resulted a victor for the Brong Ahafo based club.

''I’m ready for a national call up, its an honour to represent your nation and I will be honoured if I get that opportunity.''

