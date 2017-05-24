"You ain't see nothing yet"- Winful Cobbinah tells Hearts supporters

Accra Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Kwaku Cobinnah has promised supporters of the club top class performances in the second round of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The nimble-footed play-maker joined the Oak family for the second time from Saudi Arabian elite division club Najran S.C. and has been utterly impressive on his return.

“I’m happy football lovers in the country are now likening me to the legendary Mohammed Polo but trust me the football in me is yet to pop up. I have so much football in me which is yet to explode”, he told Happy FM.

Cobbinah played 7 matches , scored 2, assisted 6 goals and won one MVP in the first round of the Ghana Premier League and was the best player of the month of April for Hearts of Oak.

His performance has earned him a call up into the Black Star B team who are currently preparing for the upcoming CHAN qualifiers and the WAFU tournament which will be hosted by Ghana.

The football wizard and his Accra Hearts of Oak team will host Liberty Professionals come Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium when the Premier League second round starts.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)