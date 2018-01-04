You have Ghana’s continued support - Akufo-Addo to CAF President

President Akufo-Addo has assured the President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, of Ghana’s continued support in his quest to develop football on the African continent.

The President gave the assurance when he addressed the entourage of the CAF President at the Flag Staff House during a courtesy call on him.

President Akufo-Addo mentioned the President of the Ghana Football Association, (GFA) who doubles as the first Vice President of the confederation of African Football (CAF), Kwesi Nyantekyi, Justice of the Supreme Court Of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah and Tony Baffour, Deputy General Secretary of CAF as shining examples of Ghana’s current contribution to the development of football at the highest level.

To this end, the President assured that Ghana under his Presidency will continue to support football development at all levels of the sport.

The CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad formally invited President Akufo-Addo to grace the CAF awards ceremony which comes off tomorrow here in Ghana.

The invitation was gladly accepted by the President.

The CAF leader added that he is looking forward to working more closely with Ghana throughout his term in office to ensure that both Ghana and the rest of Africa develop their football industries.

