Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Young Anderlecht striker Dauda Mohammed shares photo of stunning girlfriend Linda Ugo

Published on: 15 January 2018
Linda Ugo

Anderlecht youngster Dauda Mohammed has posted the photo of his stunning girlfriend.

The former Asante Kotoko shared the image of Linda Ugo on Instagram saying: ''The love of my world.''

There is scanty information on Linda, who has 11,000 followers on Instagram, but it is understood the two meet when the player moved to Belgium.

Mohammed has been making tremendous progress with the youth team and expected to break into the first team.

He has scored thirteen times this season with the U21 side.

For the second half of the season he could be promoted to the senior side in the Jupiler League.

 

The love of my world ❤️😍 @linda_ugo

A post shared by Dauda (@dauda_mohammed21) on

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations