Young attacker Gabriel Kyeremateng grabs 6th goal in Switzerland

Young attacker Gabriel Kyeremanteng was on target for the sixth time this season in the Swiss Challenge League on Friday.

Kyeremanteng, who was born in Germany but has Ghanaian ancestors, scored in FC Thurn's 2-1 loss to Lausanne-Sport. Kyeremanteng, a second-half substitute, scored in the 76th minute.

Alvyn Sanches and Brighton Labeau scored for the home team in the first half, giving Lausanne a comfortable lead. Kyeremanteng reduced the deficit, giving visitors hope, but that hope was dashed by the dismissal of Dimitri Oberlin.

Kyeremateng previously played for Stoke City in England. He scored 14 league goals in 31 games for the Potters' U23 side over two seasons.

The attacker joined Thun for the 2020/21 season and has so far scored 19 goals in 78 games across all competitions.