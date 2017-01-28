Young Boys new signing Kassim Adam insists he landed permanent contract through hard work

Ghanaian international Kassim Adams reveals hard work and dedication landed him a permanent deal at Swiss side Young Boys.

Adam signed a four - year contract with the side following an impressive four months the loan spell from Spanish Segunda side Real Mallorca.

The former Medeama SC center back joined Young Boys for a two year loan spell but the club opted for a permanent 4-year deal just after four months.

And the intelligent center back who also plays as a holding midfielder says hard work is his secret.

"I think it's by the zeal I have to make it and dint of hard work I put in during games and training as well," Kassim told GHANAsoccernet.com

"The fans have also played a big role with their support and love. They supported me from day one and I also proved myself by working hard," he added.

Kassim, the younger brother of Asante Kotoko's hardworking center back Ahmed Adam played in the Spanish Segunda Division for two seasons before moving to the Swiss giants.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

