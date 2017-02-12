Young Boys star Kassim Adams wishes brother Ahmed Adams great game in GPL opener

In a massive show of brotherliness, Young Boys defender has shifted attention to the Ghana Premier League which commences today, wishing his elder brother Ahmed Adams of Asante Kotoko the best of luck in the league.

Young Boys will be playing Luzern this evening but Kassim thinks that the love and passion for the Ghana Premier League can’t be erased from his heart.

Kotoko will be locking horns with the Scientific Soccer Lads, Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the opener of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

In a post on his Facebook wall, Kassim wished his brother well and charged him to guide Kotoko to victory in the game against Liberty.

“Am taking this advantage to wish my big brother Ahmed Adams the best of luck as the Ghana StarTimes league is starting this weekend. May Allah guide and protect you from injures and I know with Allah all things are possible, Go make the ADAMS family proud. Once again good luck,” he wrote.

Ahmed Adams joined Asante Kotoko in 2014 and has since been an influential figure in the Porcupine Warriors’ defence.

