Young forward Nico Williams in the race for the LaLiga MVP

Nico Williams is one of the fashionable players in Bilbao and in LaLiga.

The young forward scored against Rayo Vallecano in San Mamés last Saturday and played mischief down the right wing as Athletic Club claimed a 3-2 win.

Spain coach Luis Enrique has noticed the pearl of Athletic and has summoned the winger for the National Team. He wants to tie him down and not be tempted to go to Ghana, like Iñaki, and for that he must play three official matches.

The price of Nico, who has been followed by Liverpool for a long time, is rising like foam. He has a contract until 2024 and a clause of 50 million. Neither he nor his agents are in a hurry to sit down to negotiate, the main thing now is to be calm and continue progressing.

The dream of the World Cup and the European ticket for Athletic occupy his thoughts right now. The young Athletic youth squad is currently the fifth player in LaLiga with the most impact with his actions (3.2), so it can be firmly stated that this is the race for the MVP of the Spanish competition.

Only Lewandowski (5.42), Aspas (4.06), Rodrygo (3.62) and Valverde (3.3) surpass him, according to Olocip, a firm specialized in the implementation of the most advanced Artificial Intelligence in the sports field.

This means that with the total actions (offensive, defensive and game construction), Iñaki's brother has contributed to Athletic generating more than 3 goals than expected.

His great performance against Rayo has allowed him to be the best in this match at Athletic, displacing Berenguer from the lead. He is generating a value of 0.73 per game, that is, with the total actions he contributes to generating 1 goal every 123 '.