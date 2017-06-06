Young Ghanaian female coach Mavis Anane Appiah taking coaching badges

Young Ghanaian female coach Mavis Anane Appiah is studying for the CAF License "B" coaching certificate.

Appiah, who is the head coach of Sunyani-based Division Two side DC United, is among 65 participants taking part in the two-week course.

She was previously the assistant coach at the club and holds CAF Licence 'C' certificate.

The ambitious coach is keen to take her profession to the next level and could become one of the finest trainers to emerge from the West African nation.

The instructors of the course are Professor Joseph Mintah, Anthony Edusei and current Black Queens head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)