Young Ghanaian footballer killed in car accident remembered by teammates

Young Ghanaian footballer Eugene Quaynor whose life was cut short in a fiery crash on Wednesday night at the age of 23, was remembered on Friday on the Oral Roberts University (ORU) campus and at the indoor soccer complex where he played.

Tulsa police believe Quaynor's silver Nissan was hit by a drunk driver at 71st and Yale on Wednesday night before bursting into flames.

Hundreds of students and faculty packed the ORU chapel before noon on Friday to pray and honour Quaynor during the bi-weekly chapel service, which was live-streamed.

Behind the state, images of him flashed across the screen.

Quaynor lived his life to help others, according to his mentor.

ORU men's soccer coach Ryan Bush described how Quaynor requested a task to help him grow in his faith.

Bush stated that he advised Quaynor to keep a prayer journal.

“When he left with that prayer journal,” Bush said, “I was like, ‘He’s going to pray for himself and his family and prosperity.’ I was thinking of the things Eugene needed. "

Bush says the moment Quaynor shared his prayer journal with him was transformational.

“I looked at a man who was working to send home money to his family -- who never complained, always showed up with an infectious smile, was always our hardest working player,” Bush said, “We never really knew everything that was going on back home. We knew there was stuff going on back home but every single one of those listed prayers that he was going through daily had to do with somebody inside of the team, or somebody else.”

Bush says Quaynor’s life influenced people in other ways, like when a teacher shared his story.

“He shared Eugene’s life and testimony and 27 kids gave their life to Christ,” Bush said.

Bush said 27 was the number on Quaynor’s soccer jersey.

ORU president Dr. William Wilson asked everyone to stand for a moment of silence and a prayer.

“We never went through exactly this, Lord, and we need You,” Wilson said, “We really need You. Most of all, today, I pray for Eugene’s family in Ghana. I can’t imagine all of their emotions and all of the feelings they’ve gone to, Father, but You understand. You lost a Son.”

Wilson also asked the soccer team to stand and honored them.

“I’m proud of you guys. We love you. This is very difficult,” Wilson said.

Wilson also spoke to the cameras to Quaynor’s family, who he said, was watching from Ghana.

“We love you. We’re praying for you. We know this is almost unbearable,” Wilson said, “But, we pray that God would hold you close and tight during these moments, that He would make the memories of Eugene’s life sweet in your heart and that He would sustain all of your through this very unusual time.”

The ORU worship team led everyone in singing, thanking God for Quaynor’s life.

Quaynor graduated from ORU last Spring with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations, with a 3.77 G.P.A.

Also on Friday, Quaynor’s recreational soccer teammates organized a tribute to him at the Soccer City indoor complex, where the ORU soccer team and Quaynor’s friends also gathered to honor him.

One of his teammates led the group in prayer on one knee. They also signed a soccer ball to give to Quaynor’s family in Ghana and collected money to help them in his place.

Thabiso Ndiraya was Quaynor’s friend, ORU classmate and soccer teammate when Quaynor played recreationally in the off-season.

He says Quaynor impacted his life greatly.

“He taught me what being a real man is,” Ndiraya said, “Since he was 20, he’s been providing for his family. I’m also from Africa and I also know what that life is like. To take that on without complaining about how life is unfair, he did it because he knew that is what he was supposed to do.”

Quaynor left behind his parents, three brothers and a sister in his native home of Ghana. His friends set up a GoFundMe page to help his family.

Tulsa police say Quaynor was stopped at a traffic light when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of his car, which then caught fire.

Quaynor died at the scene.

Police say the driver who caused the crash is in the hospital. They have not released his name or whether charges have been filed against him.