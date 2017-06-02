Young goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim asks Asante Kotoko fans to show him patience

Asante Kotoko young shot-stopper Danlad Ibrahim has asked the club’s supporters to exercise patient with his development.

The 14-year-old was an undisputed starter for the Black Starlets in the just ended Africa Youth Champions in Gabon, where they finished as runners up to Mali.

The budding shot-stopper said regardless of his quality, he still had a lot to learn from his senior colleagues in the club during an interview with GNA Sports.

“I am not scared to be in the post for Kotoko but I would urge all the fans to be patient. I am only 14-years and I have a long way to go; it is a learning process and I am going to understudy Felix Annan and Ernest Sowah.”

“I appreciate all the praises but I have to learn so many things before I could steal a spot in such a big club with high expectations.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)