Young goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi not giving up on Black Stars dream

Young Red Bulls Salzburg goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi is ready to improve his club performance to help him get a look into the Black Stars.

The former U – 20 goalkeeper was last given a look into the Black Stars by Avram Grant.

“The only way for any player to get into the Black Stars is by performing very well and that is what i am looking forward to,” Zigi said

“I will continue to be giving it my all and hope for the best.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)