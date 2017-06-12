Young goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi not giving up on Black Stars dream
L. Ati
Young Red Bulls Salzburg goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi is ready to improve his club performance to help him get a look into the Black Stars.
The former U – 20 goalkeeper was last given a look into the Black Stars by Avram Grant.
“The only way for any player to get into the Black Stars is by performing very well and that is what i am looking forward to,” Zigi said
“I will continue to be giving it my all and hope for the best.”