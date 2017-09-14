'Young One' Asamoah Gyan urges Muntari to remain strong after bizarre arrest claims

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has jumped to the defence of estranged free agent Sulley Muntari after he was reportedly detained by the police and his expensive Mercedes Amg G63 seized for failing to pay his monthly installments on the vehicle he hire purchased.

Reports were rife in the Spanish media in the early hours of Tuesday, which went viral in Italy and Ghana that the superstar had been arrested with his vehicle impounded over big money problems with his former agent according to sports.es.

Muntari, 33, has furiously denied the damaging reports, threatening to sue the newspaper which carried the story.

And Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan , who has been labeled as the 'Young One' by the former AC Milan and Portsmouth midfielder, has shown maturity by offering his support to the controversial midfielder.

Ignore negativity and stay focus bro. I know you too strong for this bro. 💪🙏 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 12, 2017

