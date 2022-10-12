Young South African goalkeeper shot dead

South African top-flight side Chippa United FC have expressed condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of one of the club's academy graduates who was killed.

Chesley Jaftha was killed in a suspected hit on Friday morning, according to The Herald. A friend with him at the time was unharmed.

The 23-year-old was a graduate of the team's academy, a member of Chippa's feeder team, Peace Makers FC, and a senior team trainee.

"Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former MultiChoice Diski Challenge and feeder team goalkeeper, Chesley Jaftha, at the tender age of 23.

"Our thoughts are with the Jaftha family, colleagues and friends at this extremely sad time," the club tweeted.

There have been no arrests in connection with Jaftha's murder.

The murder of the young goalkeeper reminds South Africans of the death of former national team goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, who was shot and killed in a home invasion on October 26, 2014.