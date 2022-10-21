Young striker Felix Afena-Gyan reacts to his debut goal for U.S. Cremonese

Felix Afena-Gyan came off the bench to score his first goal for U.S Cremonese as they beat Modena to advance in the Coppa Italia.

The Ghana international joined Cremonese in August and had failed to score in his previous four games prior to Thursday's match.

Afena-Gyan chested the ball into the net after a free kick hit the crossbar and fell kindly into his path.

The 19-year-old's goal gave Cremonese a 2-0 lead but a late fightback by Modena forced extra time, but the Serie A side proved too strong in the 30 minutes to secure a 4-2 victory.

Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese on a long-term deal from AS Roma in August. Cremonese are said to have paid 6 million euros to sign the Ghana international.

The youngster is expected to be part of Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.