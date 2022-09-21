Youngster Fatawu Issahaku among eight Sporting CP players on international duty 

Youngster Fatawu Issahaku is one of eight Sporting CP players who will be on national team duty during the international break.

Issahaku and seven other players were called up by their respective national teams and accepted the invitation to represent them this month.

After two days off following the 2-1 defeat to Boavista in the Portuguese top flight, the remaining players returned to training on Tuesday.

Issahaku, who has struggled for playing time this season, is in France, where the Black Stars are training ahead of international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

On Friday, Ghana will face the five-time world champions before traveling to Spain to face 139th-ranked Nicaragua.

The 18-year-old will almost certainly be involved and will hope to impress the Black Stars technical team in order to secure a spot in the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Issahaku has played just 21 minutes this season for Sporting CP.