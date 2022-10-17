Youngster Haqi Osman strikes twice to power Yeni Malatyaspor to victory in Turkey

Ghanaian youngster Haqi Osman got a brace to propel Yeni Malatyaspor to an away win over Bandirmarspor in the Turkish 1. Lig on Sunday afternoon.

Osman scored four times in the game but two were ruled for offside as Malatyaspor claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory in the end.

The 20-year-old struck his first goal of the match as early as the 8th minute when he was set by forward Dogukan Emeksiz.

Osman scored twice in the 50th and 68th minutes but both goals didn't stand as they were disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

In the 75th minute, Osman doubled the advantage for Malatyaspor after combining with Burundian midfielder Jospin Nshimirimana.

Compatriot Philip Awuku lasted the entire duration of the match at the Bandirma 17 Eylül Stadium.

Osman has two goals and two assists after three appearances in the Turkish second-tier league this campaign with Malatyaspor trying to move out of the drop zone.