Youngster Kwame Poku gets 3rd goal of the in Peterborough comeback victory on home soil

England-born Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku scored in the second game running in the English League One when Peterborough United staged a comeback against Accrington Stanley.

Poku netted his third goal in four matches to help Peterborough come from behind to win 3-1 in the end on Tuesday night.

Accrington drew the first blood of the matchday 16 encounter with defender Harvey Rodgers finding the back of the net in the 25th minute with a looping header.

The Posh got the equaliser before the break when Ephron Mason-Clarke scored a brilliant goal from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Five minutes into the second period, Poku made it two out of the two after tapping home a pass from Mason-Clark at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh made it 3-1 a couple of minutes later after a long ball was superbly dealt with by skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris who used his strength to ease a defender away and calmly slot the ball past the keeper.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian has three goals and has set up two others in nine appearances for Peterborough this campaign.