Youngster Samuel Tetteh set for AFCON debut against Egypt this evening

Highly rated Ghana international Samuel Tetteh is in line to play his first game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations when the Black Stars come up against Egypt in Port Gentil.

Tetteh, has been a member of the Black Stars for the past one year but has failed to get into the team due to the impressive performance of some the old guns.

But with the Black Stars needing just a point against the Pharaoh’s of Egypt,Grant is looking to throw in the youngster for a starting role.

Egypt will be looking for win that will see them make it to the last eight of the competition though a draw is likely to serve the same purpose if other results go their way.

