Youngster Sulemana Ibrahim features in Hellas Verona's defeat to Roma

Ibrahim Sulemana made his third Serie A appearance for Hellas Verona as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to AS Roma at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Monday.

The 19-year-old continues to enjoy the confidence of new manager Salvatore Bocchetti who introduced the youngsters in the 86th minute for midfielder Martin Hongla.

Sulemana recorded a shot on target in the 92nd minute as Hellas attempted to reduce the deficit. As the ball flew through a body of defenders, Roma keeper Rui Patricio managed to parry it away to safety.

Hellas Verona are currently struggling in the Italian top-flight league after one victory in 12 games. They sit 19th in the Italian Serie A.

Ibrahim Sulemana made his Serie A debut under his former coach. Gabriele Cioffi against Salernitana. And has since made three approaches for Hellas Verona.