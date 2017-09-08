Youngsters are key to Black Stars future – Gyan

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan believes the hunger exhibited by the youngsters in the team during their double header against Congo bodes well for the team’s future.

Individual players like Thomas Agyapong and Ebenezer Ofori look set to become a major components of the Black Stars going forward after their initial displays.

He urged them to work harder to enable them maintain the intensity.

“We have a lot of hungry players that are eager to die for the nation and that is what we saw. The boys did so well and they have made the nation proud.”

“We have to keep on supporting them till we get there because this is just the beginning. We cannot judge them with just one game and we have to make sure they are consistent.”

“Everything is going to be fine because we have started a good journey despite our slim chance of qualifying. The new boys need to be encouraged,” he told reporters after the match.

Gyan is slated to miss up to three weeks of football with a groin strain he picked up in the first leg against Congo in Kumasi.

Source: Citi FM

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)