Youngsters Jeremie Frimpong and Yeboah Amankwah feature in Man City U18 defeat

Published on: 17 January 2018
Jeremie Frimpong goes for tackle - one of his biggest assets

Ghanaian duo Jeremie Frimpong and Yeboah Amankwah were in action for Manchester City U18s who suffered a third defeat of the season.

They were beaten 5-2 by Newcastle United.

Frimpong and Amankwah, both defenders, were in the starting line-up alongside Diounkou, and Eric Garcia.

The young Blues, who missed out on reclaiming top spot in the U18 Premier League, had Keke Simmonds and Henri Ogunby on target and finished the game with 10 men after Alpha Diounkou picked up a second yellow card.

