Yussif Chibsah becomes first Ghanaian to qualify to Serie A with three clubs

Italy based Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah became the first Ghanaian to secure three Serie A promotion with three different clubs after guiding Frosinone back to the top flight.

The Ghanaian import sealed his third promotion after initially guiding Sassoulo and Benevento to the Serie A in the last three years.

A 2-0 win over for Frosinone over Palermo inked the Ghanaian into the history books of Italian football and an expert in Serie A qualification.

The former Juventus youngster had already guided US Sassoulo to topflight in 2013 and repeated the dosage with Benevento three years later.

Raman came on in the final 15 minutes of the game and assisted the all-important second goal of the game to confirm his side’s place in next season’s Serie A campaign.

Frosinone joins Empoli and Parma FC as the three promoted teams for next season’s topflight football in Italy.