Zakaria Mumuni laments on tactics deployed by Asante Kotoko in 0-0 stalemate

Aduana Stars midfielder Zakaria Mumuni has bemoaned the tactics deployed by Asante Kotoko in their week 18 of the Ghana Premier League 0-0 draw on Monday.

The Ogya Boys dominated their opponents from the blast of referee S.B Bortey's whistle but were heavily frustrated with the delay tactics deployed by coach Steve Polack and his charges at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The stalemate left a sour taste in the mouth of their teeming supporters as they stumbled in their aim to overtake WAFA at the summit of the league standings.

“We were really frustrated by the delay tactics adopted by Kotoko,” Mumuni said.

“They were always looking to slow the pace of the game down and this affected our flow.”

Aduana maintain their second spot with 36 points, two points adrift of leaders WAFA after 18 matches.

