Zamalek list Ghanaian striker Ben Acheampong in CAF Confederation Cup squad

Ghanaian striker Ben Acheampong has been named in Zamalek's squad for the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

Acheampong signed at the start of the season has been included in the initial 26-man squad.

Zamalek have decided to leave four empty spots for potential new signings in January.

The 12-time Egyptian Premier League winners placed third last season.

Zamalek African squad:

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shennawy, Mahmoud Gennesh, Omar Salah

Defenders: Hazem Emam, Ali Gabr, Mahmoud Hamdy ‘El-Wensh’, Mohamed Magdy, Moayad Ajan, Ahmed Aboulfotouh, Ahmed Magdy

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Mahmoud Dunga, Mohamed Ashraf, Ahmed Tawfik, Mohamed El-Shamy, Abdallah Gomaa, Ayman Hefny, Ahmed Madbouly, Moruf Youssef, Ahmed Refaat, Ahmed Daouda

Strikers: Kabongo Kasongo, Bassem Morsy, Benjamin Acheampong, Salah Ashour.

