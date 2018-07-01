Zamalek retain Ghanaian striker Acheampong for next season

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Acheampong has been retained at Egyptian club Zamalek and will be part of the team for next season's campaign.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker was on the verge of leaving the club after spending most of last season on loan at Petrojet.

Acheampong struggled to break into the Zamalek team last season but his form with Petrojet has seen the club reconsider their stance.

Zamalek technical director Khalid Jalal says the team will maintain the Ghanaian together with Islam Jamal, Ahmed Refaat, Hossam Paolo, and Ahmad Kapuria.

Meanwhile, in a press statement the team released a 29 man list for the upcoming season.

Zamalek’s first list saw all the players who have been with the team since last season and the return of a number of player from those on loan which included the Ghanaian.

The names of the new deals were not included in the list, in addition to Ayman Hefni, who recently extended his contract, and will be sent on the second list of the team.