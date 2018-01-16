Zamalek scoop Ghanaian striker Nana Poku from Al Misr

Zamalek SC have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Nana Poku from rivals Misr El Makassa on a three and half year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Egypt Premier League giants are believed to have spent around US$150,000 to land the signature of the former Ghana Premier League goal king.

Poku scored sixteen goals to emerge top scorer in the Ghanaian top-flight in 2014 when playing for Berekum Arsenals.

The 25-year-old attacker has registered 35 goals in 86 appearances in the Egyptian Premier League between 2014 and 2018 for Al Ittihad El Shorta and Misr El Makassa.

Poku spent six months on loan at Al Shabab Al Arabi in the United Arab Emirates in the 2016/2017 season.

