Zamalek striker Nana Poku absent from training as he nears exit

Zamalek striker Nana Poku has been absent from the team's training as he nears exit.

The Ghanaian is expected to arrive in Egypt in the next 48 hours to hold discussions with the North African giants regarding his future.

Poku is set to leave the club but Zamalek have insisted it has received no offers for the goal poacher.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report the attacker has been on a lookout for a new destination after his struggles last season.

Zamalek resumed training at the Abdellatif Abergelah stadium in preparation for the new season on Wednesday without the Ghanaian in attendance.

The team is scheduled to host a camp between 6-21 October, 2018.