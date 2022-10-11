Zambian coach George 'Chicken' Lwandamina quashes reports he has applied for Hearts of Oak coaching job

Zambian coach George "Chicken" Lwandamina has swat aside reports suggesting that he has applied for the vacant head coach position at Hearts of Oak.

The former ZESCO United, Azam FC and Chipolopolo head coach has vehemently denied putting in an application for the vacant job.

Reports emerged from the media in Ghana since the beginning of the week that the 59-year-old is interested in taking over the technical and tactical duties of the Ghanaian giants and has therefore applied for the job.

"I have so many agents who do things for me so I'm sure maybe one of them submitted by CV to Hearts of Oak," Lwandamina said in interview with Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

"I haven't heard it from anyone other than yourself (interviewer) so if that has been done, it could be one of the agents.

"But I have never heard anything from anyone concerning the job.

Hearts are presently without a substantive head coach since parting ways with Samuel Boadu was sacked together with his backroom staff about a fortnight ago.

The Phobians have since appointed David Ocloo as the new assistant coach who is also acting as head coach temporarily.

Lwandamina is currently the head coach of Zambian Super League club Kabwe Warriors where he was appointed in June this year.