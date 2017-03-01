Zambian coach passes away while watching a match at U20 AFCON

Latest information landing from Zambia is that Happy Hearts coach Gilbert Kamanga has passed away due to a heart failure.

Also know as 'Coach Gilbert', Kamanga was in charge of the Football Association Association Division-One side during the time of his passing this past weekend.

Media reports indicate that the 32-year-old has passed away during a 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations match on Sunday at the National Heroes Stadium.

According to his father, the young coach collapsed at Heroes Stadium on Sunday while watching the second game between Egypt and Mali at the ongoing junior tournament.

"My boy was just fine during the day and went to watch the games with his friends at Heroes Stadium. But while there, he lost consciousness and collapsed,” his father is quoted as saying.

“An ambulance rushed him to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he died around 03:00 hours."

It is reported that the coach will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 2 at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, the report further reveals that Hearts is the parent club for 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winners Evans Kangwa and Seth Sakala among others.

