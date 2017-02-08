Zdravko Lugarusic interacts with fans at club's training ground

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic spent time with fans at the club's Adako Jachie training ground on Monday to share his vision with them.

He explained reasons behind some of his systems of play, why he has adopted it and the relevance of it.

Lugarusic's explanations went down well with the supporters who couldn’t help but applaud his intentions and coaching quality.

"This coach is good" one of the supporters exclaimed after the chat.

"His explanations and usage of the players are understandable. That aside, this is the first time I’ve seen a coach come to us, to engage us on his own volition”.

Kotoko open their campaign against Liberty Professionals at home.

