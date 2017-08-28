Zidane's son Enzo makes La Liga debut, replacing Mubarak Wakaso in Alavés loss to Barcelona

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso paved way for Enzo Zidane, son of Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane to make his La Liga debut over the weekend.

Enzo Zidane came on the field in the 77th minute, replacing Mubarak Wakaso in Deportivo Alaves 2-0 loss against Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona.

It was the youngster first match in the Spanish topflight, 4120 days after the last match of his father Zinedine Zidane.

22-year-old Frenchman is a graduate of the Academy of "Real". In July, Zidane moved to the club from Vitoria-Gasteiz for 2.5 million euros.

